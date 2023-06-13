Bulldogs coach Danny Linnane will be seacrhing for an improved attitude from his side this Saturday when they host ninth-placed Central Newcastle at Kurri Kurri Sportsground.
Linnane criticised his team's resilience after conceding an early try against Lakes United on Saturday, eventually losing 32-6.
The Bulldogs mentor described the home loss as a "really disappointing day" after Kurri came into the clash on the back of a stirring display against Maitland.
The Bulldogs were behind 22-0 until winger Tully Wholert crossed just before half-time.
Linnane said the club is at a low point and desperate for a win.
"I just wish we could give not only the people internally but just our supporters something positive," he said.
"Over the last few weeks they've been saying we're trying but at the end of the day you want to win - we don't want to go through a whole season without a win.
"But the longer the season is going the more that's probably going to be a reality."
Making matters worse, the Bulldogs have struggled for consistency in the playing squad, using 38 players in 10 games.
Kurri were without fullback Jesse Wighton, halfback Ben McIntyre and lost five-eighth Harper Collins early against the Seagulls.
"Obviously a lot of changes, blokes who are unavailable because of injury and we just can't get any cohesion out there," Linnane said.
"I think that has impacted it...we've got a different side every week, we haven't been able to field the same side two weeks in a row."
Zac McEntyre made his Bulldogs first-grade debut in the centres and Jye Linnane played his second game at halfback.
Saturday's loss kicked off a run of four home games for Kurri before a bye in round 15. The Bulldogs will host their ladies day in the home clash against Central.
"I said to the boys, the biggest thing we need to do is to keep working hard and sticking together," Linnane said.
"This season will test a lot of people, myself included and at the end of the day it will show what character people have got inside them."
