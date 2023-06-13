Tragic long weekend with bus crash taking road toll to 14

NSW has recorded a tragic long weekend, with the bus crash in the Hunter region bringing the June long weekend's road toll to 14.
Operation King's Birthday 2023 commenced at 12.01am on Friday (9 June 2023) and concluded at 11.59pm yesterday (Monday 12 June 2023, with double demerit points in place throughout.
The operation targeted the major factors contributing to road trauma - excessive speed, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, fatigue, non-wearing of seatbelts and helmets, and mobile phone use.
On Sunday (11 June 2023), a bus rollover at Greta resulted in the deaths of 10 passengers. The 58-year-old bus driver was charged and appeared at Cessnock Local Court today (Tuesday 13 June 2023), where he was granted conditional bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday 9 August 2023.
Aside from the multi-agency response to Sunday's crash at Greta, police responded to four other fatal crashes, including the death of a woman at Molong on Friday (9 June 2023) and a motorcyclist at Glebe on Saturday (10 June 2023). On Sunday (11 June 2023) a male driver died after a single vehicle crash at Mount Victoria and a female pedestrian at a crash in Roseville.
The weekend was also marred by two separate incidents where drivers were charged after each allegedly being detected drink driving twice in less than 24 hours.
Just before 9pm on Friday (9 June 2023), officers attached to The Hume Police District stopped a Subaru on Belgrave Street, Mittagong, and the driver, a 47-year-old man, was subjected to a roadside breath test, returning a positive result. He was arrested and taken to Southern Highlands Police Station where he underwent a breath analysis, returning an alleged reading of 0.162. He was charged with high range PCA and drive while disqualified.
About 4.30pm on Saturday (10 June 2023), the same man was again stopped driving on Railway Terrace, Willow Vale. He was taken to Southern Highland Police Station after a positive roadside breath test. The man underwent a breath analysis, returning an alleged reading of 0.195. He was again charged with high range PCA and drive while disqualified. The man was refused bail overnight and appeared before Wollongong Local Court where he was again refused bail to appear at Moss Vale Local Court today (Tuesday 13 June 2023).
In a second incident, Traffic and Highway Patrol officers stopped a Suzuki Alto on the Central Coast Highway, Bateau Bay, about 9pm on Saturday (10 June 2023) and the driver, a 48-year-old woman was subjected to a roadside breath test, returning a positive result. She was taken to The Entrance Police Station and underwent a breath analysis, returning an alleged reading of 0.191. She was charged with high-range PCA and her licence suspended.
About 10.40pm, the same woman was again stopped after allegedly being seen driving on the Central Coast Highway. She was taken to Gosford Police Station after a positive roadside breath test. The woman underwent a breath analysis, returning an alleged reading of 0.152. She was again charged with high-range PCA and drive while suspended. Her vehicle was also impounded for three months. The woman is due to appear before Wyong Local Court on Monday 3 July 2023.
Commander of Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, Acting Assistant Commissioner David Waddell, said the events at Greta over the weekend have been absolutely tragic.
"While the driver has been charged investigations are still ongoing, Acting Assistant Commissioner David Waddell, said.
"The long weekend operation may be over, but we will continue to target inappropriate driving".
Other incidents of note during the operation include:
Key statistics (state-wide totals);
Anyone with information about road-related incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
