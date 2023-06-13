Tragic long weekend with bus crash taking road toll to 14

About 10.30pm on Sunday (11 June 2023), police were called to Wonga Street, Canterbury, after reports a Toyota Rav4 had hit a number of parked cars. The driver was detained by residents after attempting to flee. Officers from Campsie Police Area Command attended and the driver, a 46-year-old woman was subjected to a roadside breath test, returning a positive result. The woman was arrested and taken to Campsie Police Station where she underwent a breath analysis, returning an alleged reading of 0.173. She was charged with high-range PCA and her licence suspended. She will appear at Bankstown Local Court on Tuesday 4 July 2023