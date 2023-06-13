The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Changed overnight traffic conditions on John Renshaw Drive and Hunter Expressway, Buchanan

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated June 13 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions on John Renshaw Drive and Hunter Expressway, Buchanan. File picture
Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions on John Renshaw Drive and Hunter Expressway, Buchanan. File picture

Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions from Wednesday, June 14 at the intersection of John Renshaw Drive and Hunter Expressway, Buchanan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.