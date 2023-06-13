Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions from Wednesday, June 14 at the intersection of John Renshaw Drive and Hunter Expressway, Buchanan.
The changes are necessary to carry out survey work to investigate network improvements at the intersection.
To reduce the impact to motorists, work will be carried out over three-night shifts from 6.30pm to 5am on Wednesday, June 14 to Friday, June 16, weather and worksite conditions permitting.
Temporary lane closures, traffic control and reduced speed limits will be in place for the safety of pedestrians, workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic controllers.
Work will not be carried out on Saturdays or public holidays.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.