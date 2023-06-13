Sophie Stapleford produced a hat-trick as Maitland continued their winning form over Broadmeadow this season and closed in on the NPLW Northern NSW leaders with a 4-2 win at Magic Park on Monday night.
The Magpies staved off a second-half revival from Magic, who were missing key players Adriana Konjarski, Lucy Jerram and Kalista Hunter, before securing the valuable three points.
In a game they had to win to stay in the premiership race, the Magpies attacked with venom early.
The visitors were quickly rewarded when an unmarked Bronte Peel scored from directly in front of the goals in the ninth minute after a productive run down the right then cross into the box by Mercedes McNabb.
McNabb again proved provider when she whipped a cross into Magic's goalmouth in the 61st minute and Stapleford finished with a left-footed volley at the back post.
But Kiarra Lewis scored two goals in seven minutes for the hosts to lock things up at 2-2 with around 20 minutes remaining.
Lewis' first goal came in the 62nd minute after a decisive pass from Chelsea Lucas found her in Magic's 18-yard box and she took a touch then scored through traffic into the bottom left corner of the net. The second was a spectacular long-range effort under pressure which curled into the top left corner.
Momentum swung in Broadmeadow's favour briefly but Maitland soon took it back in the 80th minute when Peel played a long ball beyond Magic's back line and Stapleford sped towards the goal and finished at a tight angle into the bottom right corner.
The Newcastle Jets forward completed her match treble from the penalty spot in the 89th minute after Jemma Lawson was deemed to have fouled Maitland's Indianna Auddino in Magic's 18-yard box.
Maitland coach Keelan Hamilton said his side dominated the match in the opening-half and deserved to take all three points from the contest.
"I was really happy with how we performed for the first 60 minutes and particularly in the first half, I thought we were really good," he said.
"The only disappointing thing I could say is that we weren't further ahead than 1-0 at halftime and then when we got to 2-0, just that little bit of lapse in concentration let them back in."
The Magpies host Adamstown on Sunday at Cooks Square Park and have opened up a 10-point gap on the Rosebuds who are in fifth spot.
Two points seperate first and fourth on the ladder and Hamilton said the closeness of the competition is great for women's football in the Hunter.
"The four goals that we've lost have only been by the single goal, so we've been in all of those fixtures, so where we are right now, we deserve to be there," he said.
"It sets up a really exciting last eight matches and if we can do what we are capable of doing then we've got ourselves in with a chance of playing some really big fixtures towards the end of the season."
Hamilton said he expects Madison Gallegos (ribs) and Chelsea Greguric (ankle) to recover in time for the match on Sunday.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
