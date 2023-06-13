The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Magpies beat Broadmeadow as premiership race heats up in NPLW NNSW

Renee Valentine
Ben Carr
By Renee Valentine, and Ben Carr
Updated June 13 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 2:18pm
Maitland's Bronte Peel (left) celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Broadmeadow on Monday, June 12 at Magic Park. Picture by Northern NSW Football
Sophie Stapleford produced a hat-trick as Maitland continued their winning form over Broadmeadow this season and closed in on the NPLW Northern NSW leaders with a 4-2 win at Magic Park on Monday night.

