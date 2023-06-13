SOUL sisters Vika and Linda Bull will bring their commanding voices to the Hunter Valley as the first headline act named for the 2023 Dashville Skyline.
The eighth edition of the alt-country and Americana festival returns to the Lower Belford property on September 29 to October 1.
Vika and Linda will be joined by their four-piece band The Bullettes.
Another Skyline headliner will be You Am I frontman Tim Rogers and his alternative country side project, The Twin Set.
Earlier this year Rogers and The Twin Set finally released the album, Tines of Stars Unfurled, their sequel to the ARIA Award-winning 1999 record What Rhymes With Cars and Girls.
Blues-rockers Karen Lee Andrews and Hussy Hicks are also on the bill and Geelong's '60s retro-rockers Bones and Jones return after impressing at The Gum Ball.
The first announcement of artists also includes the emerging Queenie, New Zealand's Jenny Mitchell, CJ Stranger, Denman troubadour T.C. Jones, Melbourne's Sweet Talk, alt-rockers The Settlement, Northern River's country punks Jimmy Willing & The Real Gone Hick Ups and Echuca-born country wild man Watty Thompson, who released an impressive self-titled debut album in April.
Hunter favourites include Magpie Diaries and Kingsley James
A second round of artists will be announced later this month.
