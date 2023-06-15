The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

What's on around Maitland this weekend - June 16, 17 and 18

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated June 15 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NIGHT MARKETS

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.