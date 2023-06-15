NIGHT MARKETS
MAITLAND SHOWGROUND
Snag a bargain or something for that special someone this Friday and Saturday night, when Maitland Showground hosts a stacked line up of market stalls from 4pm to 10pm both nights. There will be gourmet food, rides and carnival games for the kids and young at heart. Entry is $2 per person.
TRUE CRIME TOUR
CENTRAL MAITLAND
Small towns hold the biggest secrets, and Maitland, with its fair share of haunted streets nestled among its glorious old buildings, is no exception. Take a walk on the dark side on Friday or Saturday night from 7.30pm to 9pm and revisit the scenes of the crimes by retracing the steps of Maitland's most infamous. Book at darkstories.com.au/maitland-true-crime-tour ($34).
MAJOR EXHIBITION
MRAG
Upriver Downriver is Maitland Regional Art Gallery's new major exhibition, which celebrates the Hunter River and how it has shaped and connected a community of artists, both geographically and artistically. The gallery is open from 10am to 5pm over the weekend and is free.
In other news:
OPEN DAY
OAKHAMPTON HEIGHTS
Visit the Bath House Garden (2 Forest Hill Drive, Oakhampton Heights) open day this Sunday. Thi private country garden is just minutes from the centre of town. The peaceful, rustic charm of this seasonal space is yours to enjoy from 10am to 4pm. Cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children.
HERITAGE FEST
CHURCH STREET
Step back in time this Sunday, when historical displays, vintage games, walks, house tours, entertainment, artisan demonstrations and more can found across Maitland's Church Street for Maitland Heritage Fest. From Brough and Grossmann houses to the grounds of St Mary's, the festival is a wonderful way to celebrate our city's storied past. Read more on page 14.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
