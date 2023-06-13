HUNTER Central Coast AFL clubs have vowed to support the shattered Singleton Roosters in light of the bus tragedy that took the lives of five Black Diamond Cup players and a coach.
Tributes have come from far and wide since the Sunday night crash in Greta, which claimed 10 lives.
The bus was transporting guests from the wedding of Singleton men's player Mitchell Gaffney and his partner Madeleine Edsell.
Among the deceased were Singleton women's coach and former club president Nadene McBride, her daughter and captain Kyah, and Lynan Scott and Tori Cowburn.
Singleton stalwart Andrew Scott, husband of Lynan, and fellow men's player Kane Symons also died.
The Black Diamond Cup, the region's top men's and women's competitions, may be cancelled this weekend out of respect for the Roosters.
The Hunter Central Coast AFL board was meeting on Tuesday night.
Other Black Diamond Cup clubs told the Newcastle Herald on Tuesday they would support whatever the league and Singleton think is the best course of action.
"If we all decide to have the weekend off as a league, then we'd support that," Newcastle City president Courtney Knight said.
"If it's some sort of other arrangement, we'll support that as well.
"Our heart goes out to them at moment, it's absolutely tragic."
Singleton's men's side are drawn to host Maitland on Saturday, while the women's side are away to Newcastle City.
The Roosters are also due to celebrate their 40th anniversary with a dinner at Singleton Civic Centre next month.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
