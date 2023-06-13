The Maitland Mercury
Hunter Central Coast AFL clubs vow to rally around shattered Singleton Roosters following bus tragedy

By Max McKinney
June 14 2023
HUNTER Central Coast AFL clubs have vowed to support the shattered Singleton Roosters in light of the bus tragedy that took the lives of five Black Diamond Cup players and a coach.

