Hunter Rugby: Maitland Blacks welcome test against undefeated Merewether

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated June 14 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 11:30am
Blacks flanker Riley Leadley contests a line-out against Southern Beaches at Marcellin Park on Saturday, May 13. Picture by Maitland Blacks
Blacks flanker Riley Leadley contests a line-out against Southern Beaches at Marcellin Park on Saturday, May 13. Picture by Maitland Blacks

Blacks coach Luke Cunningham says efficiency at the line-out will be a focus this Saturday for his side as they host undefeated Merewether at Marcellin Park in round nine of Hunter Rugby's premier competition.

