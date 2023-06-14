Blacks coach Luke Cunningham says efficiency at the line-out will be a focus this Saturday for his side as they host undefeated Merewether at Marcellin Park in round nine of Hunter Rugby's premier competition.
The Blacks were left ruing set-piece mistakes when the Greens won 29-14 at Townson Oval in round three.
The top-of-the-table clash provides Maitland with an opportunity to close a nine-point gap on the ladder leaders who are coming off a commanding 42-5 win against University.
"Last time we lost seven or eight of our own line-outs which you just can't do against anyone let alone the team that are running first," Cunningham said.
"We need to make sure we win all our own ball at our set-piece and try and make life a bit difficult for them at theirs.
"They're at their best when they are in broken-field play so we need to make sure our defensive line is pretty solid and we make our first-up tackles and cut down that option of too much open space for them."
Cunningham said his returning representative players are injury-free while the majority of the side are well rested from the bye weekend.
Sam Callow, Harry Chapman, Pat Batey, Zane Dalliinger, Mick Taylor and Sam Parkinson represented the undefeated Hunter at the NSW Country Championships at Tamworth on the long weekend.
"As you would expect from a carnival style setup the boys came back with a few bumps and bruises from a few games over the weekend," Cunningham said.
The Blacks are coming off a 22-17 home win against Wanderers and the coach said the side needs to build on their recent form.
"It's not so much about changing the way that we play just for them (Merewether)," he said.
"I'm really happy with how our attack is going, we're scoring plenty of tries and points so we won't change too much with the way that we play when we've got the ball in hand.
"The big thing for us when we do have the ball is we need to make sure that we don't turn the ball over.
"We've had a bit of a tendency the last few weeks to create opportunities, but that last little part, that execution, we've turned the ball over through knock-ons or ball to ground which halt your momentum.
"We just need to make sure that we maintain that possession and keep the pressure on."
Maitland host ladies day at Marcellin Park starting at 12pm. First-grade kick-off is at 3pm.
