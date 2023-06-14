Our community has dominated national and international news for more than a week.
First we had the release and pardon of former resident Kathleen Folbigg, then the tragic accident in Thailand of local businesswoman Kylie Enwright and to the shock and horror for all us on Sunday night the bus crash that claimed 10 lives - seven of whom were from our town.
Being in the media spotlight, particularly in the case of the bus crash, is not a place any of us want to be - the media is descending on our town because we are hurting so badly. We are all crying because all of us are touched by this tragedy.
Living, working and playing sport in a small community means we are all closely linked, we have seen our children grow up together, celebrate milestones together and handle the tough times together.
Working in the media I completely understand the interest in our bus crash story it is the number one story at the moment. But I also understand the need for my community to be given time to process what has happened to each and everyone of us.
We haven't begun that process yet we are still in shock and we still have the funerals to come. So please, my plea to the media, is give us some space. My advice comes from a classic piece of literature 'You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view . . . until you climb into his skin and walk around in it.' ( To Kill a Mocking Bird by Harper Lee).
Those words have guided my media life - put yourself in that person's shoes. As a mother and grandmother would I want to be harassed at the worst moment in my life which would be the loss of a child.
So many young lives were lost including one who was with me on a difficult day in my life - a cancer diagnosis. Thanks to the expertise of doctors and nurses I am alive and it breaks my heart to know she is not.
Let us grieve. Let the families where the loss is most acute be left in peace.
This is the time for all of us to show the greatest kindness to each other.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
