The Maitland Mercury
Home/Comment
Opinion

We are all crying because all of us are touched by this tragedy

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated June 15 2023 - 5:46am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
We are all crying because all of us are touched by this tragedy
We are all crying because all of us are touched by this tragedy

Our community has dominated national and international news for more than a week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.