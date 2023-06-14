The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Saints AFC donates blood to boost supply in wake of bus crash tragedy

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated June 15 2023 - 11:16am, first published 9:38am
Maitland Saints Australian Football Club players Matt Norris, Simon Tebble and Bree Tebble at Maitland Donor Centre. Picture supplied.
As the Hunter AFL community grieves in the wake of Sunday night's bus tragedy, which claimed 10 lives, Maitland Saints players have rolled up their sleeves to donate blood in an effort to help in whatever way they can.

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

