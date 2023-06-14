New Thornton coach Nima Nikfarjam will be asking his players to stick to the process this week when they travel to play Kahibah in round 17 of Northern League One.
The last-placed Redbacks play third-placed Kahibah following a 2-1 loss to Wallsend.
Prior to that Thornton recorded their third win of the season in round 15, defeating Cessnock 3-1.
Nikfarjam was appointed Redbacks coach following the resignation of long-time mentor Gary Wand earlier this season.
He said it will take time for him to implement his coaching philosophies.
"The last three weeks since I took over from Gary I have started to show the boys my football philosophy and what I want from them in a game," he said.
"No matter who is our opposition, we have our own identity of playing football. I'm trying to work with them during training sessions so no matter who we've got, this is how we play football.
"This is our plan, we keep doing our plan-A and improve our plan-A, there is no plan-B."
After retiring from playing in 2017, Nikfarjam has undertaken studies to gain his C and B coaching license and is studying for his A license.
In 2021 he worked under Maitland coach Keelan Hamilton as an assistant for the Magpies NPLW side before following Hamilton to Lake Macquarie City in 2022.
At the Roosters, Nikfarjam coached the club's reserve grade side while also assisting with the first team. He said he learnt a lot from the experience despite the team struggling.
"I personally liked the year because it was very challenging and it put me in situations I may not be in again and I learnt a lot from that," he said.
"I had to give a lot of my players to the first team or borrow players from under-18s who had already played a game and juggling with that."
With a young family and NPL football requiring a four-day commitment each week, he decided to step down to Northern League One.
"When I spoke with Gary at the end of last year his intention was to hand it over to me slowly at the end of the season, for me to learn the league and understand the players," he said.
"Due to circumstances, the results weren't going our way, he decided to stand down."
Nikfarjam said it will take time to implement his style but he believes he has the players on board.
"I can see in the players that they believe in what we are trying to do and that's a win for me at the moment," he said.
"Because if they resist all the changes, you've got a big job to do...but when they are committed to what we want to do and what we want to achieve and they're working towards it, the result will take care of itself."
Kick-off against Kahibah is at 2.30pm on Sunday at Kahibah Oval.
