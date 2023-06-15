This weekend, Church Street will come alive to celebrate all things history at Maitland Heritage Fest.
There will be lots of local musicians, walking tours, family activities and demonstrations to keep children and adults alike entertained.
From Friday to Sunday, June 16 to 18 a range of free and ticketed events will go ahead, culminating in the free family fun day on Sunday.
Maitland Heritage Fest organiser Janece McDonald said the weekend is set to be great with fine weather forecast to top it off.
"It's shaping up really well, there's a lot of interest and everything's underway," she said.
Dr McDonald said the town crier Stephen Clarke and Sanjex Seratti's vintage games are always a highlight, and this year there's extra things to see with craft stalls, heritage restorations and a blacksmith.
"There's a lot more to come and see," she said.
"All the usual historic groups; the historical societies, Maitland and Beyond Family History, we've got the historical societies from Dungog, Paterson and Clarence Town as well.
"We have the Lace Guild and the embroiderers, and of course we have all local people for entertainment, the Maitland City Brass Band, City of Maitland Pipes and Drums and the Maitland City Choir."
Dr McDonald said the festival is a celebration of Maitland.
"It's a celebration of our history and of who we are, also it's a free event so under these hard times at the moment it's something where families can come and the don't have to spend a cent," she said.
For the full program, visit maitlandheritagefest.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
