Farmer was behind the wheel of a car with Simms, and another man that police allege was Gee, as passengers, when he drove to Mr Papworth's house and a fight broke out before a gun was fired. Gee has pleaded not guilty to discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH); causing GBH with intent; assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) in company; and another count of assault causing ABH.