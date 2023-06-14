The Maitland Mercury
Danny Linnane rules himself out of coaching again in 2024 as Kurri Kurri Bulldogs begin search for new mentor

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
Updated June 15 2023 - 11:48am, first published 8:28am
Experienced forward Michael Steele, making a tackle above, is poised to return from a calf injury for the Bulldogs against Central at Kurri Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil
Experienced forward Michael Steele, making a tackle above, is poised to return from a calf injury for the Bulldogs against Central at Kurri Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil

DANNY Linnane has ruled himself out of coaching again next season as the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs officially begin their search for a new mentor in 2024.

