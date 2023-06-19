To be surrounded by friends and family who adore you at 100-years-old is surely a sign of a life well lived, which East Maitland's newest centenarian Dorothy Sneddon has certainly achieved.
Friday, June 23 will mark 100 years since 'Dot' was born in Tighes Hill in 1923.
Mrs Sneddon has lived a remarkable life, and she is showing no signs of slowing down.
She still lives in the home she designed 49 years ago, still tends to her prize-winning garden every day, and can play a beautiful tune on the piano or organ with no sheet music.
Mrs Sneddon married her beloved Reginald in 1944 at Islington Baptist Church, and they had three beautiful children; Barry, Lynette and Narelle.
The couple moved from North Lambton to East Maitland in 1974 into the house Mrs Sneddon still lives in. Sadly, Reginald passed in 2005.
Mrs Sneddon was an insurance broker and had her own business in Lawes Street, East Maitland at a time few women were business owners.
"Mum was the only woman in Dent Street, North Lambton who worked and the only woman who had her own car," her daughter Lynette said.
She now has nine grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Mrs Sneddon said she can't believe she's about to hit the 100 milestone.
"I can't believe it's me who's turning 100 to start off with, I think they're talking about somebody else," she said.
"No I don't [feel 100], because I'm still doing the same things practically, I'm out in the garden a lot, I garden on the walker."
Mrs Sneddon said she's never lonely as she has God in her life. She was a foundation member of the Metford Baptist Church.
So what's the secret to a long and happy life? Mrs Sneddon says it's simple.
"To look after three things. One's my body, the next's my mind - I don't want anything going in my mind I shouldn't have, and the main thing is that I look after my soul because in the end that's all that happens, there's nothing left only your soul so I have to make sure I look after it," she said.
Mrs Sneddon is a member of Maitland and District Garden Club and the Hunter Valley Rose Society, and used to enter the Maitland Garden and Floral Competition every year, achieving Champion Garden in 1984.
She will receive a special award next weekend from the Hunter Valley Rose Society to acknowledge her outstanding contributions over the years.
A friend has even bred a special rose for Mrs Sneddon's birthday called Darling Dorothy.
Mrs Sneddon will celebrate her birthday with family and friends at Maitland Church of Christ on Saturday, June 24.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
