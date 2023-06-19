The Maitland Mercury
East Maitland's Dorothy Sneddon celebrates 100th birthday

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated June 19 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 2:00pm
Dorothy Sneddon will turn 100-years-old on Friday, June 23, 2023. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.
To be surrounded by friends and family who adore you at 100-years-old is surely a sign of a life well lived, which East Maitland's newest centenarian Dorothy Sneddon has certainly achieved.

