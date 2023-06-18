The Maitland Mercury
Our Past: Historic Largs was built on land once owned by Colonial Architect Harris

By Chas Keys
Updated June 18 2023 - 10:25am, first published 10:01am
Present day Largs was built on the land that Standish Harris bought to add to his grant
Standish Lawrence Harris was an Irishman who emigrated to New South Wales in 1822. He came with an important document, a letter of introduction from Lord Bathurst, the Secretary of State for War and the Colonies, suggesting that he be granted land "in proportion to the means which he may possess".

