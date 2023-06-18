Standish Lawrence Harris was an Irishman who emigrated to New South Wales in 1822. He came with an important document, a letter of introduction from Lord Bathurst, the Secretary of State for War and the Colonies, suggesting that he be granted land "in proportion to the means which he may possess".
Such letters from government figures in London were commonly used to gain access and favours from those who came voluntarily to NSW.
Harris was one of dozens of "men of substance" granted land in the Hunter Valley on which to establish farms. He was given 2000 acres at Phoenix Park, so-named by him after a park in Dublin, his home town.
The land should have been a path to personal success and wealth, but it was not to be.
His story has been told in Helen Russell's book My Largs, one of many fine works of local history about the Maitland area.
Harris' career in NSW was to say the least a chequered one. On arrival he presented himself (and his letter from Lord Bathurst) to Governor Sir Thomas Brisbane.
He was immediately made the Colonial Architect, replacing Francis Greenway who had fallen foul of the Colonial Engineer.
This position would have been an opportunity to impress Brisbane and others in the government, but Harris did just the opposite. He appears to have over-claimed for the work he did and was apparently less than honest in other ways as well. His services were soon terminated.
Nevertheless he was granted the land at Phoenix Park, and he purchased an additional 1114 acres adjoining it which he called Goulburn Grove.
On the higher part of this land the village of Largs was to take shape.
The grant came with a convict workforce, and between 1824 and 1829 a total of 30 men were assigned to him. They were labourers, ploughmen, stockmen, dairymen and house servants sentenced to either seven years transportation or life.
In the beginning the workers were fed via the government stores, the usual arrangement until their farms could feed them. The convicts cleared the land, completing the job begun earlier by cedar-cutting convicts from Newcastle. They then grubbed out stumps, planted and harvested crops and tended livestock.
Things did not go well for Harris. He was robbed by bushrangers in 1825 and 1829, and by 1832 he was in financial difficulty.
Appealing to the government for help did little good and mortgaging lots at Phoenix Park did not pull him out of trouble either.
Eventually he lost his land, convicts, livestock, crops and farm equipment, and in 1837 he was imprisoned as a debtor. In his own words, "I got into embarrassment and was in jail as a consequence."
He died in the Bent St Asylum, Newtown, in 1849, aged 71 and probably in poverty.
Harris may have been simply incompetent in business, perhaps over-committing himself at Phoenix Park and Goulburn Grove and in ventures elsewhere.
Some of the other grantees of the time, notably John Eales of Duckenfield, made substantial fortunes from their estates. Others went under during the depression of the 1840s, but Harris did not have this excuse. He had lost everything well before the depression..
