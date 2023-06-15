They're fresh, plentiful and bound to help ease the pressure of the rising cost of living.
Maitland potatoes are affordable and incredibly versatile - and that's why the Earth Market Maitland is showcasing them as a must-have winter staple. Two kilograms are just $5.
Chairwoman Amorelle Dempster said there were many ways to use potatoes in winter dishes, including incorporating leftover ingredients to make a tasty meal.
She said that helped to limit food waste and make ingredients go further.
Now potato soup might not sound delicious, but throw in some leek and fresh cashew cream and you have a hearty dish to tantalise the tastebuds. Add a slice or two of bread and you've got yourself a hearty meal.
The soup will be sold at the market in The Levee, Central Maitland, on Thursday until 1.30pm. A cup costs $5 and a takeaway container is $10.
"Potatoes are abundant this year, and as with most of our vegetables, this is the first crop after the last flood and they are full of nutrients and they are very tasty," Ms Dempster said.
"Soups warm you up from your heart to your stomach. Potato and cauliflower are great options for soup - they are so in season that your body really responds to it. It nourishes you and fills you and helps you to sleep better."
Ms Dempster said cutting potatoes with the skin on into bite size pieces and adding olive oil, grated carrot, spinach leaves, a little Sri Lankan curry powder and some salt and lemon juice also made a delicious meal.
"I was using them to make some salmon patties and I had some left over so this is how I used them," she said.
"This is an example of how you can take some leftovers and turn them into another delicious meal. It's just so easy.
"The potato and lemon are such a beautiful combination."
This Earth Market Maitland recipe was inspired by the Minimalist Baker.
Ingredients:
2 cups of leeks, sliced. Tip: use the green part later for stock
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 sticks of celery diced into small pieces
1 teaspoon of salt
1/2 a teaspoon of white pepper
A bunch of fresh thyme
4 large cloves of garlic
1kg of white Sebago potatoes cut into 5cm cubes
2 cups of liquid - stock or water
1 cup light coconut cream
100g cashews
100g yoghurt
Method:
Heat a large pot. Add olive oil, chopped leeks and celery
Cook for 5 minutes and add salt, pepper, thyme and garlic. Cook for another two minutes, stirring frequently.
Add the potato. Toss and combine it with the other ingredients. Saute it for 5 minutes.
Add water or stock and coconut milk. Bring to the boil, then reduce heat and simmer with the lid on for 20-25 minutes.
Remove cover. Stir every 10 minutes until potato is tender. Take 1/4 out to add later.
Use stick blender to puree 3/4 of the potato mix. Then add the chunks.
Taste it and adjust the seasoning accordingly.
Blitz cashews and coconut yoghurt together.
Serve with croutons, chives, cashew cream and sourdough bread.
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.