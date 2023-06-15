Big W Green Hills has revealed some exciting new changes this week after a $6 million investment to revitalise the store.
On Thursday, June 15 staff gathered to celebrate the store's new inspiration zone, reallocated departments and enhanced shopping experience.
Kerry Jackson, who has worked at the store since it first opened in 1977, cut the ribbon to open the store.
"We are all incredibly excited to be opening the refreshed Big W store this morning and welcoming the community back in to shop our Big Whopping Toy Sale," she said.
"I have seen so much change over the past 46 years and I am sure this will be one of our customers' favourites especially with the new direct to boot service and inspiration zone.
"The team and I look forward to welcoming our customers back to their Green Hills BIG W store."
Part of the upgrade is two murals by First Nations artist Jakeb Watson, one at the front of the store depicting a story about the Hunter River, and one in the tea room depicting Big W's connection to the community.
The store has been reconfigured so seasonal promotions are now at the front, and similar departments are now closer together such as ladies clothing and shoes.
There is also a new layby and pick up area, in a more prominent position in store.
The store will welcome a direct to boot service later this year with customers able to place an order through the Big W app or website, and pull into a dedicated parking bay to collect their order.
Some sustainable initiatives implemented are new LED lights, and trolleys and baskets containing recycled milk bottles.
