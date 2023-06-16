The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Opinion

Opinion: Review of Reamus Youth Theatre's Lord of the Flies | Maitland Repertory Theatre

By Genevieve Graham
June 16 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reamus Youth Theatre performs Lord of the Flies. Picture supplied.
Reamus Youth Theatre performs Lord of the Flies. Picture supplied.

Review of Reamus Youth Theatre's latest production Lord of the Flies by Maitland artist and writer Dr Genevieve Graham.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.