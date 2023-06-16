The city's pollination advocate says time is running out to secure honey bee hives to pollinate this year's pumpkin crop.
Earth Market Maitland chairwoman Amorelle Dempster says nobody is listening to her calls for European honey bee hives on vegetable farms by October to ensure farmers can make a living and supply the city with local pumpkins.
She said farmers had taken a punt and ordered pumpkin seedlings for spring and they would be thousands of dollars out of pocket if there were no bees.
In a letter penned to Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison on May 31, NSW Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty wrote that the NSW Department of Primary Industries "is in regular communication with Ms Dempster about the varroa mite eradication response and related pollination issues".
Yet Ms Dempster maintains they are not. She said the lack of communication from the department is what led her to a meeting with Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison in April, who raised the issue with the Minister.
Ms Moriarty noted Ms Dempster's "willingness to work collaboratively" with the department in the letter but Ms Dempster says her efforts have been falling on deaf ears for almost 12 months.
Ms Dempster raised the same issue with former NSW Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders. She said he instructed the department to talk to her.
A DPI spokeswoman said plant biosecurity response program leader Dr Chris Anderson and deputy plant biosecurity response program leader Dr Sandra McDougall "have both spoken to and emailed Ms Dempster on numerous occasions".
"They have not been in regular contact with me. All my emails go unanswered," Ms Dempster said.
"What the DPI are saying is untrue and misleading. It's saying I'm not telling the truth and that's very irritating. I'm really cranky about it."
The varroa mite outbreak was detected at the Port of Newcastle in sentinel hives in June 2022. Since then the department has been focused on an eradication strategy. Maitland is within the red zone, where all honey bees had to be euthanised in a bid to stop the spread.
Ms Moriarty's office had not responded to The Mercury's questions when the paper went to press.
Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison said she would speak to Ms Dempster and raise the issue again with Ms Moriarty.
"We will be doing everything we can to ensure all stakeholders affected by varroa mite are getting the level of help they need from DPI," she said.
The spokeswoman said a plan to allow commercial beekeepers located in the general blue zone or the Nana Glen surveillance emergency purple zone to apply for permits to move registered European honey bee hives into the area may be applied to Maitland.
The Nana Glen pollination plan assisted with berry crop pollination.
