Wildlife advocates have urged Avid Property Group to consider all fauna when they clear land to make way for 190 new housing lots in Chisholm.
Veterinary nurse Leslie Murphy and Hunter Wildlife Rescue president Audrey Koosman never want to see trees felled with baby birds - or eggs - still in nests, like they were at the nearby Sophia Waters estate last year.
Ms Koosman said the clearing timeline must be sympathetic to breeding patterns in a bid to make sure offspring don't have to be raised by carers and grow up without their parents.
"The birds start breeding in August and September, so if they cleared it now it would be better," she said.
"There would still be possums - they breed all year round - and other things but at least the bird life wouldn't be severe.
"The developer needs to put things in place to protect them."
The subdivision, which is an extension of Waterford Living estate, faced fierce debate before Maitland councillors approved it last month 6 votes to 5.
An Avid Property Group spokeswoman said a qualified ecologist would supervise the clearing.
"The approved works will be undertaken in accordance with a site-specific environmental management plan," she said.
"The environmental management plan has procedures to follow prior to and during works to minimise impacts on wildlife."
Some of the bushland will be retained as a wildlife corridor and poles and ropes will be installed on the northern end of the site for gliders.
Ms Murphy said her message to Maitland council, and the developer, was "don't let this happen again".
"It's winter now, we are coming into breeding season very shortly so it could potentially happen again if they don't leave breeding trees standing," she said.
"They can't go taking baby birds from nests. I hope that the council is more strict with what they allow."
Maitland council said it was satisfied with the developer's plan.
"The Development Application (DA) conditions appropriately address the biodiversity considerations for the development, including management of clearing," a spokesman said.
"We will continue to work with developers in the development assessment process to protect local native species that use trees for nesting and breeding."
Ms Murphy roadkill cases would rise once the clearing began, especially on Raymond Terrace Road.
"It's not just about the birds, it's about all the other animals that live there too, they will lose their habitat," she said.
"They will have nowhere else to go so they are all going to die. They can't relocate because there's nowhere to go.
"We're losing the last remnants of that forest in that area."
