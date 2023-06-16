The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Brayden Field, 17, vows never to vape again after 'massive asthma attack almost killed him

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated June 17 2023 - 9:03am, first published 8:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brayden Field receiving oxygen at Calvary Mater Hospital on Tuesday.
Brayden Field receiving oxygen at Calvary Mater Hospital on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old Beresfield boy who had a massive asthma attack and almost died has vowed to give up vaping.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.