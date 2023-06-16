The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Newcastle Knights to wear black armbands, hold minute's silence in tribute to Greta bus crash victims

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated June 17 2023 - 9:47am, first published 9:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Knights will wear black armbands during Saturday's clash with the Roosters in honour of those involved in the Hunter Valley bus crash.
The Knights will wear black armbands during Saturday's clash with the Roosters in honour of those involved in the Hunter Valley bus crash.

The Newcastle Knights will wear black armbands against the Sydney Roosters on Saturday as a mark of respect for the victims of the Greta bus tragedy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.