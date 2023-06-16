The Newcastle Knights will wear black armbands against the Sydney Roosters on Saturday as a mark of respect for the victims of the Greta bus tragedy.
The club will also hold a minute's silence prior to the 3pm clash at McDonald Jones Stadium and the players are making plans to auction items to raise funds for those impacted in the Sunday evening crash on a bus headed back from a Lovedale wedding.
"The team will do the black armbands and a minute's silence," Knights coach Adam O'Brien said on Friday.
"The boys have come up with the initiative of donating some personal memorabilia to raise some funds for those affected.
"That will commence over the next week."
O'Brien said the Sunday night crash, which claimed the lives of 10 people, was a devastating event. Most those who died were from the Singleton community and heavily involved with the Singleton Roosters AFL club.
"Our town and community is hurting, and the players aren't immune from that," O'Brien said.
"We've spoken about it a lot this week.
"We've also spoken about for 80 minutes, we get to hopefully change a little bit of the feeling for a short period of time by putting in a performance for our community."
Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga said the those involved in the crash were "our people, they're from the Hunter region".
"Anything that we can do to give back, or help those people ... we're going to try our best to," he said.
"It's a tragic event that's happened. I can only imagine how much it's going to affect the families that are involved.
"For us, we're proud of where we are, and it's happened in our region ... no doubt everyone will rally behind them.
"We will donate our boots or jerseys or something like that to raise money."
Newcastle Rugby League clubs will also hold a minute's silence prior to the this weekend's matches.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
