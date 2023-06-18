Top side Hill Solicitors' lead at the top of the table has been cut to one point at the halfway point of the season after a thrilling 57-all draw with firth-placed Pickers Netball in A-grade Maitland Netball action on Saturday, June 17.
Both teams traded goal for goal with the Pickers close to full strength apart from mid-court star Jess Mossman.
The midcourt battle was intense with both teams forcing turnovers as each pass came under pressure.
The result leaves Hills on 26 points from six wins and a draw from their seven games, one point ahead of The George Tavern with six wins and 50-39 loss to Hills in round five.
NVY Comets and Telarah Pies Pickers are third and fourth respectively on 20 points, with Pickers fifth on 17, Classy Comets next on 12 followed by MRBNC The Braddie on 10 and Cessnock Leagues Black on 5.
The George were bolstered by the return of goal circle forward pairing Taylah Winter and Katie Rodwell, but were missing ever-reliable defender Abbey Morgan. They will be without midcourt player Amonie Lindsell for the rest of the season with a kneed injury.
In a high-scoring match The George won 63-47 with the goal circle work from Winter and Rodwell not missing a beat.
NVY Comets had a percentage boosting 62-25 win against Cessnock Leagues, while Telarah Pies were 51-38 winners against The Braddie.
In A2 ECBC Comets are undefeated on 28 points, followed by Wests teams The Quarry (25) and Lynx (22) with Cessnock Leagues Gold fourth on 19 points.
In games on Saturday, The Qurry 60 defeated MRBNC Pivot 29, WRTNC Lynx 46 defeated Maitland Carpet Court Pickers 42; Cessnock League Gold 48 defeated EMNC Windsor Castle 37 and ECBC Comets 57 defeated WRTNC Wild West 36.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
