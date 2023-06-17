THE Hunter's rugby league community is reeling once again following another tragedy in the region during a Newcastle Hunter Rugby League match at Fingal Bay on Saturday.
Aberglasslyn Ants player was flown to John Hunter Hospital with critical injuries after a serious on-field incident in the game against Fingal Bay.
The name of the player, in his 20s, has not yet been publicly released but he is believed to remain in a critical condition in ICU.
NSW Ambulance was called to a football field on Rocky Point Road, Fingal Bay about 3.30pm to assist.
"At the scene paramedics attended to a man aged in his 20s with a head injury who was unconscious," an ambulance media spokesperson said.
"The patient was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle, for assessment."
The Aberglasslyn Rugby League football Club, which has received dozens of messages of support, said in an online statement: "Our little family is in shock, along with the wider rugby league community. We are humbled by the support received so far. At this stage we are respecting the privacy of the player and his family but hold them in our hearts."
The news has rocked the Hunter sporting community which has been mourning the loss of several much-loved members of the Singleton Roosters Australian Football Club in last Sunday's Greta bus tragedy which claimed 10 lives.
The victims included Lynne Scott, understood to have formerly played with the Aberglasslyn club, and her husband Andrew.
Messages of support have flooded into the club from clubs throughout the Hunter including the Toronto-based Macquarie Scorpions Junior Rugby League football club, and clubs at Karuah, Abermain Weston, West Maitland, Dudley Redhead, Fingal Bay, Woodberry, Paterson, Raymond Terrace, Tea Gardens, Myall Lakes, Kearsley, Kurri Kurri, Greta Branxton, Morpeth, and more.
"Our thoughts, prayers and love are with the Aberglasslyn club and community as they battle through a terrible and tragic situation currently," was the message from the Newcastle Coalfields Rugby League Referees Association.
"Along with the whole rugby league community, we stand with you in support as we navigate through this difficult period."
Aberglasslyn teams across all divisions who played on Friday night held a minute's silence in honour of the victims lost to the Greta bus crash, as did the Newcastle Knights ahead of their game against the Sydney Roosters on Saturday.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
