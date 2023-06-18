It was a game that had everything. A penalty try, multiple players sent-off and in the end, a sideline conversion after the siren to win the game.
Kurri Kurri were poised to taste Newcastle RL victory for the first time in more than a year when they led 32-28 against Central Newcastle with four minutes to go on Saturday. Bulldogs five-eighth Josh Griffiths had just crossed in front of a raucous crowd at Kurri Kurri Sportsground.
Central were awarded a penalty on the Bulldogs line following a melee and stripped the home side for numbers with Randall Briggs scoring in the corner. Steven Dengate then stepped up to land the sideline conversion, snatching a 34-32 victory for the visitors.
It was a heartbreaking loss for the Bulldogs who led 28-16 midway through the second-half.
Bulldogs coach Danny Linnane said he didn't feel the game was over despite the excitement of the home crowd.
"Even when we got back to getting in front, everyone was celebrating on the sidelines and carrying on, I was still pretty reserved thinking hang on, it's not over yet," he said.
Coming off a disappointing loss against Lakes United, Kurri started the brighter of the two sides and were rewarded when halfback Ben McIntyre scored after eight minutes.
Central worked themselves into the match and scored three tries to lead 16-6 at half-time. A rejuvenated Bulldogs side emerged after the break and fullback Jesse Wighton scored in the 53rd minute.
Bulldogs hooker Temple-Olympia Kalepo was causing the visitors issues around the ruck and sent captain Craig Richardson over with a slick short-side play. When Griffiths brilliantly reeled in a McIntyre kick, the home crowd sensed an upset.
Central would not go away however, scoring two tries to even the scores. The second was a contentious penalty try after the officials deemed Butcher Boys fullback Cameron Anderson was hit high in the act of scoring. Both teams lost a player to the sin-bin after the ensuing melee.
"It was a big hit but I've still got to look at the video, I still don't believe he (Jack Tamburrini) made any contact to the head, that's my opinion," Linnane said.
"It would have been tough on the officials to make a call and they did and unfortunately it didn't go our way."
Kurri looked like they would hold on for the win when Griffiths scored his second with four minutes remaining. However a Bulldogs player was off-side following a Wighton chip-kick, giving the visitors field position for one last attacking raid.
"And then we got back in front again which showed obviously a lot of character again which was good," Linnane said.
"That's the biggest thing I was proud of, was just the effort, it was just unbelievable, it's the most points we've scored, the best we've played all year.
"Completions were very good in the second-half and it just goes to show how we can potentially play when we put it all together."
Linnane said centre Lachlan Hill is likely out for the remainder of the season after injuring his shoulder while Brodie Linnane re-injured his shoulder in reserve grade and is unlikely to return in 2023.
The coach said a positive was the return of prop Mick Steele off the bench and a solid first grade debut for Joe Connell.
In other news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.