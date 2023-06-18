The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Blacks state title credentials with hard fought win against Merewether

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
June 18 2023 - 2:00pm
Maitland's Mick Taylor crossed for an intercept try against Merewether at Marcellin Park on Saturday, June 17. Picture by Maitland Blacks
Maitland laid down a marker to the rest of the Hunter Rugby premier competition on Saturday by defeating premiership favourites Merewether 29-19 at Marcellin Park.

