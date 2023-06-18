Maitland laid down a marker to the rest of the Hunter Rugby premier competition on Saturday by defeating premiership favourites Merewether 29-19 at Marcellin Park.
In a thrilling game of rugby, the game was finally settled when Maitland winger Aiden Procopis finished off a slick backline move, touching down in the 74th minute.
The win moves the Blacks to four points behind the previously undefeated Merewether and importantly increases the gap to 13 points on third-placed University.
Maitland coach Luke Cunningham said the fierce contest made for a thrilling match.
"It was a great game, even as a coach on the sideline you couldn't help but enjoy watching the game," he said.
"Both teams played the game in good spirit and in a very positive style of footy so it was really good as a spectacle."
Despite the Blacks leading for the duration of the match, Merewether were able to stay within striking distance of the home side.
Maitland fullback Pat Batey continued his excellent season with a try to open the scoring before the Greens almost immediately hit-back with a try of their own.
The home side led 17-5 at half-time after Blacks centre Mick Taylor showed great reflexes to take an intercept and run 50 metres to extend the lead.
Merewether closed the gap after half-time to 17-12 with a try to fullback Sam Rouse before Maitland went further ahead with a try to centre Dane Corben.
Merewether then scored again to ensure a nervy finish before Precopis grabbed the match-winning try.
Cunningham said he was not surprised by the see-sawing nature of the contest.
"Against a side like Merewether you are never comfortable, they're such a willing team so you can never write them off," he said.
"Once we scored that last try down the sideline and sort of put it out to more than a try in it, it was a nice feeling for the boys to enjoy that last five minutes.
"That game was really important for us from a standing on the competition ladder (point of view), but for me it was the confidence that our guys will get out of it.
"We've now beaten every team in the comp, we've just knocked off the team that were undefeated for this season but also the last half-dozen games of the previous season."
Taylor and Blacks captain Sam Callow have been selected in the NSW Country training squad. Both players were part of the undefeated Hunter team who claimed the Richardson Shield at the NSW Country Championships.
"With Sam Callow he plays to that level every week, but Mick Taylor in the last probably two months, his maturity as a footballer has grown," Cunningham said.
"He's smart with the input he has in the game, he's always had the ability but now it's all starting to come together for him."
