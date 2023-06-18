Maitland have kept pace with the Northern NSW NPL competition leaders after holding off Valentine for a vital 2-1 win on Saturday night.
A first-half thunderbolt from Maitland midfielder Charlie Cox pushed the visitors out to an early 2-0 lead as they traveled to play the eighth-placed Valentine at Hunter Sports Centre.
The midfielder smashed the ball past Valentine's goalkeeper Brodie Volkiene after winger Flynn Goodman had cut the ball back to the top of the penalty area in the 34th minute.
It capped a bright start for the visitors who had gone ahead through an 18th minute goal to Braedyn Crowley.
The Phoenix scored through Nicholas Martinelli midway through the second-half, ensuring a nervy finish for the Magpies.
Maitland assistant coach Gavin Wolfe said while the 2-1 scoreline ensured a tense finish, the side were happy to capture the three points.
"We were particularly pleased with the first-half, two key elements around pressure that we were putting on them when they had the ball and also the second ball that we were picking up," he said.
"Our midfield worked really well in that regard particularly Charlie Cox and Lachlan Webb."
The win is Maitland's fifth NPL victory in a row ahead of an Australia Cup away match on Wednesday night against Broadmeadow.
A win against Magic would see Maitland through to the national round of 32 and against a potential A League opponent.
Magic knocked Maitland out in the corresponding fixture last year while the two sides played out a 2-2 draw in round six of NNSW NPL earlier in the season.
"It's a bit of a cliche but whether it be Australia Cup or whether it be the NPL, we've just been taking it one game at a time at the moment because we have played a significant amount of football in the last eight weeks," Woolfe said.
"We're just focused on each game and we were disappointed to go out to Magic last year in the Australia Cup.
"I thought we played quite well against them in the first round despite the fact we didn't get the result in the NPL.
"We're fortunate that we've got all players fit and ready to go which is a great position for us to be in."
