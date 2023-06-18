HUNTER product Abbey Harkin has completed a clean sweep of women's breaststroke disciplines at World Championship trials but missed Swimming Australia's qualifying time for her favoured 200 metres by 0.02 seconds.
Harkin won Saturday night's final in two minutes, 23.93 (2:23.93) just 24 hours after conquering the shorter 50m distance at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre.
The required mark for next month's international meeting in Japan was 2:23.91.
Harkin's personal best for 200m is 2:23.59, set at Olympic trials in 2021.
"I am really happy with that. I know I'm 0.02s outside qualifying. I was really emotional coming into this race and I don't know why. I'm really happy I could put it together and swim my second best time [ever]," Harkin told broadcaster 9Now after the race.
The 25-year-old, now based in Brisbane after growing up in Maitland and training at Warners Bay centre Coughlan's, scored a narrow victory in the 50m decider.
Harkin (31.14) bettered her own time from last year's Commonwealth Games (31.20) to edge out Talara-Jade Dixon by 0.05s on Friday night.
The Aussie team is expected to be announced after trials conclude on Sunday night with Harkin a chance to represent the Dolphins in the women's 4x100m medley relay.
IN THE NEWS
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.