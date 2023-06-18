Pickers beat Hawks 52-10 to deliver emphatic warning to rest of Newcastle RL comp

The Maitland Pickers ran in nine tries to two in an emphatic 52-10 win against the Northern Hawks at Tomaree Sportsground on Saturday.
The Pickers had been wary they may have suffered a let-down after last week's 18-0 shut out of top-four rivals Wyong, but they were at their attacking best with Chad O'Donnell and Matt Soper-Lawler both scoring doubles.
Brock Lamb scored 20 points on his own, successfully converting eight of nine shot on goal after missing the first and scoring a try.
The other try scorers were Lincoln Smith, Luke Knight, Bailey Taylor and Faitotoa Faitotoa.
Pickers coach Matt Lantry said he was pleased with how the team played across the 80 minutes, particularly in attack.
"I think it can be a challenge when you are supposed to win the game as favourites. You can easily go through the motions, but I thought we showed the Hawks a fair amount of respect and played some really good footy," Lantry said.
"There are still a few areas in our defence we need to work on, but all and all a nice all-round performance."
The Pickers depth was again on show with Jackson Shade coming into the team and doing a great job.
Joe Barber played on the right edge with Reid Alchin's minutes limited after backing up from NSW Cup duties with the Knights.
The win keeps the Pickers three points clear of their nearest rival and next opponent Cessnock, who had the bye this week after indifferent recent form which saw them draw 26-all with Central Newcastle after losses top four teams South Newcastle and Wyong who are third and fourth respectively equal on 18 points.
Cessnock are the only team to beaten the Pickers this season with a 20-12 win at Cessnock Sportsground in round six.
The Pickers will be hosting the 40th anniversary reunion of the 1983 Maitland premiership team who defeated the Goannas 20-12 in the grand final.
In other games on the weekend, the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs fell agonisingly short of breaking their 2023 season drought when they were beaten 34-32 by Central Newcastle with a side-line conversion after the siren giving the Butcher Boys the win after the Bulldogs led 32-28 with five minutes to go.
Souths beat Macquarie Scorpions 40-18 to maintain third spot and Wyong were 30-18 winners against Lakes United at Cahill Oval, while The Entrance beat Wests 30-25.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
