The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Pickers beat Hawks 52 to deliver emphatic warning to rest of Newcastle RL comp

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 18 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 5:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pickers centre Matt Soper-Lawler scores one of his two tries against Northern Hawks. Picture by Smart Artist.
Pickers centre Matt Soper-Lawler scores one of his two tries against Northern Hawks. Picture by Smart Artist.

The Maitland Pickers ran in nine tries to two in an emphatic 52-10 win against the Northern Hawks at Tomaree Sportsground on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.