The Maitland Mercury

United in sorrow, we walk together

Updated June 19 2023 - 8:10am, first published 7:28am
This week's editor's note comes from my colleague Lisa Allen, Editor of The Newcastle Herald. She has penned her thoughts on the events of the past week - sentiments also shared by my team of journalists located across the Hunter Valley. As journalists we are often confronted with horrific and tragic circumstances as we perform our daily tasks. Events like last week's Greta bus crash have touched many of my fellow scribes as we too are husbands, wives, parents, daughters, sons and so on. We grieve too. (Donna Sharpe, Lower Hunter Editor)

