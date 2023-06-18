The Maitland Mercury
The man died 'of self-inflicted' wounds after a police pursuit

Updated June 19 2023 - 8:06am, first published 8:01am
Fatal end to police pursuit: armed man dies
Fatal end to police pursuit: armed man dies

A CRITICAL incident investigation has been launched after a man involved in a police pursuit died from a self-inflicted wound.

