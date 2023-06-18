The Maitland Mercury
Hunter Gas Pipeline and Renewable Energy Zone transmission line routes collide at Muscle Creek

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated June 19 2023 - 8:48am, first published 8:47am
Quirindi farmer Peter Wills is a landholder affected by the Hunter Gas Pipeline project.
High voltage transmission lines needed for the Hunter-Central Coast Renewable Energy Zone are in potentially catastrophic conflict with the Hunter Gas Pipeline route.

