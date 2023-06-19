WHEN a fairytale wedding ended in a horror fatal bus crash at Greta on June 11 it was the Singleton Roosters Football Club and the local community hit the hardest.
Locals Andrew and Lynan Scott, Tori Cowburn, Rebecca Mullen, Nadene and Kyah McBride and Kane Symons - all who had a presence in the Roosters AFL club - were among the 10 people killed.
Since then the club has closed its doors to the public, choosing the mourn in private.
The Singleton Roosters AFC Committee has now made its first public statement about the tragic bus crash.
The club members fronted a waiting media pack at Rose Point Park, Singleton on Monday to release a statement, but did not take any questions.
Singleton Roosters president Dylan Hixon has thanked the community for its support since the AFL club lost seven members in last week's Greta bus crash.
Mr Hixon read out a prepared statement to the media at the club's Rose Point Park home ground on Monday morning.
He said the club had been "devastated" by the tragedy and its focus was on supporting the families of those killed and injured.
"Our community has experienced unfathomable heartache, distress, sadness," he said.
"The club extends its deepest sympathies to the families who have lost loved ones."
A clearly emotional Mr Hixon, who was supported at the media conference by a group of people associated with the club dressed in the Roosters' red and white colours, described the accident as "unspeakable".
"We thank every person and organisation that has offered condolences and support."
Mr Hixon said the club understood the public interest in the tragedy but asked that the media respect its privacy while it grieved those lost.
"The club has been formed out of great people ... we will lean on each other through this incredible and difficult time with the memory of everyone that's been lost at the forefront of our thoughts."
A COMMUNITY IN MOURNING
Hundreds of locals have laid floral tributes at a makeshift memorial set up by the Red Cross next to the Wine Country Drive crash site.
Premier Chris Minns and Health Minister Ryan Park made the trip to visit the site last week.
Back in Singleton, members of the Singleton Roosters AFL club gathered on Wednesday at their Rose Point Park home ground to grieve the loss of club members killed in the horror bus crash.
Residents from Greta, North Rothbury, Branxton, Huntlee and beyond came together at a community vigil near the crash site on Thursday evening.
Huntlee resident Niky Ainley organised the informal gathering as a way for the surrounding community to remember the victims, thank the first responders and show support for those still in hospital.
"The months ahead are going to be hard but we will come together and stand shoulder to shoulder and support one another," she told the Newcastle Herald.
Lifeline is available to support those affected its 13 11 14 crisis support line as well as its free Hunter face to face and online counselling service.
Lifeline Hunter chief executive Rob Sams said last week the scale of the tragedy was beyond words.
"Lifeline can help those directly affected but also people struggling to support someone who is grieving and those for whom the tragedy has brought up their own experiences of trauma and loss," he said.
"The ripple effect of such tragedies are felt across local communities and across the country," he said.
Anyone wanting to support the families and injured with a donation are encouraged to visit www.rawcs.org.au.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
