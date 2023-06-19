Tarro Fire Station will be better equipped to respond to emergency calls after receiving a new state-of-the-art bushfire tanker.
The $530,000 light bushfire tanker is a multi-purpose vehicle equipped with a water spray system to protect the crew, a 3500 litre water tank and a compressed air foam system (CAFS).
Tarro Fire Station captain Scott Pyne said the new tanker increases his crew's capabilities in the field.
"This tanker allows us to tackle emergencies like truck fires on the highway more efficiently because the CAFS system extinguishes blazes a lot faster, reducing harm to people and damage to property and the environment," he said.
"The tanker is also designed to handle rugged terrain which means it can join FRNSW Strike Teams when necessary to combat bushfire emergencies in the Hunter."
The new tanker is one of 18 new firefighting tools which have been deployed across NSW. The new fleet of tankers are also designed to better protect crews.
The tankers are fitted with a cabin halo system which sprays water to prevent a burnover, which happen when flames overrun and burn over a fire truck.
