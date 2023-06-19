The Maitland Mercury
Tarro Fire Station receives fleet upgrade wth arrival of new bushfire tanker

June 19 2023 - 1:30pm
The bushfire tanker is equipped with a water spray system, a 3500 litre water tank and a compressed air foam system (CAFS).
Tarro Fire Station will be better equipped to respond to emergency calls after receiving a new state-of-the-art bushfire tanker.

