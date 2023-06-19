Maitland students from kindergarten to year 12 showed off their brimming talent over the weekend as they graced the Ignite Star Struck 2023 stage.
Students from 14 of the city's public schools took part in the showcase extravaganza, demonstrating their exceptional talent in dance, drama, music and stage production.
Ashtonfield Public School, Bolwarra Public School, Gillieston Public School, Hunter River Community School, Hinton Public School, Hunter School of the Performing Arts, Maitland Grossmann High School, Maitland Public School, Morpeth Public School, Rutherford Technology High School, Telarah Public School, Tenambit Public School, Thornton Public School and Woodberry Public School all had students on stage.
The concert was on at Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Friday and Saturday June 16 and 17. Students from Hunter and Central Coast public schools performed in both matinee and evening shows.
Star Struck's, now in its 31st year, is designed to provide performance and learning opportunities for students in the arts, and fosters an appreciation of the performing arts.
Maitland Public School teacher Elissa Brown, who has been coordinating the school's participation at Star Struck for nine years, said the performance was fabulous.
"They did really, really well," she said.
"I was sitting in the audience and they were awesome, they were so good," Ms Brown said.
This year, Ms Brown had a different perspective of the showcase - as an audience member, as she is on maternity leave. Teacher Taleah Sliwa took the reins in preparing the students this year.
"It was great to see it from a different perspective," Ms Brown said.
"I was amazed all round with the quality of dance and how it's all put together."
Maitland Public School had 24 dancers and one member of the signing choir. The dancers were in the Boys from the Bush 'lining up hay bales' performance.
Ms Sliwa said the students had a great time and performed very well.
"They had such a good time. Very energetic, it was a very big weekend but they did so well," she said.
"They put in a lot of time for the rehearsals so it was good to see it all come together, and for them to see everything come together as well because a lot of them hadn't done it before."
The students had been rehearsing three times a week at school in the lead up to the event.
"It was definitely a learning experience and it was really rewarding to see everything come together," Ms Sliwa said.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
