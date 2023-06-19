Maitland continued its rapid rise up the NBL1 East ladder on Saturday night with an impressive 85-67 away win against a star-studded Sydney.
Playing against a Comets team featuring Illawarra Hawks starting guard Wani Lodu Swaka Lo Buluk and ex Sydney King Indiana Faithfull, the Mustangs frustrated the home side with turnovers and defensive pressure.
Maitland were down by six points late in the third quarter before Will Mortimore and Billy Parsons helped the Mustangs to a 62-59 lead heading into the final quarter.
Scores remained close before the visitors opened up a 16-point lead with four minutes left.
Mustangs coach Luke Boyle said his side frustrated the Comets.
"The defensive effort and the amount of turnovers they forced was phenomenal," he said.
"We knew too because they have been on a bit of a losing pattern that if we could frustrate them and get on top of them and make it hard they would probably blow their top and they did."
"As soon as we got in front, there was a fifth foul on one of their key players and there was a tech foul, there was an unsportsmanlike foul so it helped us get rolling."
Maitland will be without Mortimore for this Saturday's home match against Central Coast as he travels to the US, with Jay Cole coming back into the side.
Boyle praised the contribution from Jack Edwards who played over 21 minutes off the bench against the Comets.
Edwards has returned for the Mustangs after making his debut for the Australian touch football side in April.
"It's been really handy having guys like Jack who's come back in over the last, I know he's been around for a long time, but he didn't start playing until about five or six weeks ago," he said.
"That's been big for us, just getting him used to playing again and you can see now, he had a terrific game on the weekend."
After a slow start to the season, last year's grand-finalists have won their last five to sit in sixth place with a nine and six record.
Boyle said it took some time for the team to gel. "We've got a fair few younger guys into the team and I think it's for those guys finding how they can contribute to the team as well," he said.
"I think it's also for the other guys realising too that they need to step up and play a bigger part in the leadership part of it as well."
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.