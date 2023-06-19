The Maitland Mercury
Sydney Hunter scores on buzzer as Maitland Mustangs claim thrilling 76-75 win

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
June 19 2023 - 5:00pm
Sydney Hunter shoots the ball against Bankstown. The Mustangs forward scored the game-wining tip-in against the Comets on Saturday, June 17. Picture by Floyd Mallon
Maitland's Mila Wawszkowicz received the perfect farewell present on Saturday night as the Mustangs snatched a 76-75 overtime win on the road against Sydney.

