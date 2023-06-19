Maitland's Mila Wawszkowicz received the perfect farewell present on Saturday night as the Mustangs snatched a 76-75 overtime win on the road against Sydney.
It was the Mustangs own Sydney, Hunter that is, who produced the game-winning tip-in.
With five seconds left on the clock and the Mustangs trailing by one point, the US import grabbed the offensive rebound after captain Rachel Williams missed with a jump shot, scoring the tip-in and sending her teammates into raptures.
The visitors trailed 42-37 at half-time before outscoring the Comets 19-11 in the third quarter to lead 56-53.
Hunter finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds in a double-double while Madison Washington top-scored for the Mustangs with 18 points.
Wawszkowicz scored 17 points with seven rebounds in her last game before taking up a scholarship with the University of San Diego.
Wawszkowicz said even though it felt strange leaving halfway through the Mustangs season, the win on Saturday night was a fantastic parting gift.
"It was absolutely unreal, when we were winning the game I was like if we lose right now I can't leave," she said.
"You have to finish on a win, so it was just the perfect ending because it was so exciting and everybody was up and about."
Featuring star guard Shyla Heal, the fourth-placed Comets had only lost two matches coming into the match.
"It was a game that we knew if we played well we could get it, but we had no expectations going in and I feel like that was almost a crucial part of the win," Wawszkowicz said.
"We could just keep pushing and pushing whereas they kind of just expected that they were going to win it in the first five minutes, so I think we had nothing to lose and they had everything to lose.
"I think there were 32 lead changes throughout the game so it was really crazy to keep on top of, every time you would look up you were winning by two or losing by three."
Wawszkowicz said she is happy with her basketball ahead of her four-year scholarship with the Toreros.
"I feel like it's been really good to have the support of the older girls, its kind of allowed me to relax and just play my game," she said.
"I've found a way that I can consistently fit into that team so now I'm scoring consistently and I'm defending consistently.
"When I was younger playing in the junior teams I had to take more of a role on the team, I'd take a leadership role and then a big role of the offensive game which isn't necessarily my strength."
