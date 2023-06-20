The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Roller Derby excited by proposed skating facility concept plan

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
June 21 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A New England Jerks player (right) takes on a Northern Beaches opponent at the Hawkesbury Indoor Stadium on Sunday, June 4. Picture by Mark Zouroudis
A New England Jerks player (right) takes on a Northern Beaches opponent at the Hawkesbury Indoor Stadium on Sunday, June 4. Picture by Mark Zouroudis

Maitland Roller Derby are watching with subdued anticipation after Maitland City Council announced they will explore the development of a new skating facility.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.