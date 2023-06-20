Get ready to layer up Maitland, it's about to get even colder.
Overnight temperatures are set to plummet with minus 1 expected on Wednesday morning, along with a frost.
That will signal the coldest night of 2023 so far.
That's one degree colder than Barrington for Wednesday morning.
It will be slightly warmer overnight on Thursday with 3 degrees predicted, and 7 on Friday.
The weekend will see 6 degrees overnight on Saturday and 5 on Sunday, with temperatures falling to 4 degrees overnight on Monday.
Sunshine will provide some relief from the cold snap, with the days fluctuating between 17 and 20 degrees for the rest of the week.
There will be a 60 per cent chance of a shower or two on Thursday with about 3 millimetres expected, and a 30 per cent chance of a little rain on Friday.
