About 53,000 litres of waste has been collected from Maitland homes through the RecycleSmart trial.
The success has prompted Maitland council to extend the trial until June 2024, giving residents more time to access the free service once a month.
The trial began in November and offered residents within the Local Government Area the chance to have certain items - like batteries, e-waste, clothes and soft plastics - picked up through a free home collection service.
Each resident can have two shopping bags of recycling collected from their doorstep each month for free, using the RecycleSmart app.
"The initiative is a response to the community's overwhelming support for increasing our efforts in recycling and resource recovery, with the goal of working towards the state government set targets of 80% waste materials diverted away from landfill by 2030," council's environment and sustainability manager Catherine Pepper said.
"Extending the trial will also provide us with more data and greater insight to work with around resource recovery, particularly for items that are tricky to recycle, like batteries, old clothes and soft plastics."
RecycleSmart CEO and Co-founder Giorgio Baracchi said the business was "looking forward to expanding our impact and diverting even more valuable resources from landfill."
Maitland is the only Hunter LGA that offers this service.
