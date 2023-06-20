The Maitland Mercury
Maitland council's RecycleSmart trial will now continue until June 2024

Updated June 20 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 12:16pm
Two bags of recycling waiting to be collected by RecycleSmart. Picture: supplied
About 53,000 litres of waste has been collected from Maitland homes through the RecycleSmart trial.

