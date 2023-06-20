The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Thornton Redbacks unable to hold on in 2-2 draw with Kahibah

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated June 20 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thornton in action against West Wallsend earlier this season. The Redbacks shared the points with Kahibah on Sunday, June 18. Picture by Tpvisuals
Thornton in action against West Wallsend earlier this season. The Redbacks shared the points with Kahibah on Sunday, June 18. Picture by Tpvisuals

Thornton have made it two losses, a win and a draw under new coach Nima Nikfarjam after settling for a point against third-placed Kahibah on Sunday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.