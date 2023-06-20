Thornton have made it two losses, a win and a draw under new coach Nima Nikfarjam after settling for a point against third-placed Kahibah on Sunday afternoon.
Leading 2-1 in the final stages at Kahibah Oval, the Redbacks conceded a 90th minute equaliser from the penalty spot.
The visitors dominated the first-half but had to settle for a 1-1 scoreline at the break.
Thornton's Coby Jenkinson opened the scoring in the 30th minute, picking up his third goal of the season before Kahibah hit back just before half-time.
Pat Wand scored in the 74th minute to restore Thornton's lead but the Redbacks were unable to hold-off the fast finishing Kahibah.
The draw moves the last-placed Redbacks to 13 points on the Northern League One table, two points behind local rivals Cessnock City, who had the bye.
Nikfarjam was left disappointed after his side were unable to hold on for the three points.
"It was a game of two halves. In the first half, we controlled the majority of the game. We created multiple chances and hit the post once. We were 1-0 up and for five minutes the boys lost their concentration and they conceded an equaliser late in the half," Nikfarjam told Northern NSW Football.
"Kahibah started strong in the second half. They bombarded us through the middle and they created multiple chances that our goalkeeper saved.
"We still had chances too, and we missed a couple but got it back to 2-1.
"From that moment, Kahibah played long from everywhere, which is fair enough, and then they got the penalty."
Thornton host Belmont Swansea at Thornton Oval on Friday night. The seventh-placed Belswans are coming off a 1-0 loss to West Wallsend.
