The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
What's on

What's on around Maitland this weekend

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated June 23 2023 - 9:26am, first published 9:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 150 Years Under Lock and Key Guided Tour will unlock stories of all sorts of heroes and villains. Picture supplied.
The 150 Years Under Lock and Key Guided Tour will unlock stories of all sorts of heroes and villains. Picture supplied.

UPCYCLE DAY

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.