UPCYCLE DAY
EAST MAITLAND CWA
Head to the East Maitland Country Women's Association (CWA) Hall on Saturday, June 24 from 8am to 1pm to bag some bargains at the Upcycle Day Market. There will be clothes, shoes, hats, bags and jewellery for all ages, plus bric a brac and a raffle (tickets $1). Come hungry, and come early because the CWA's famous freshly baked scones with jam and cream will fly out the door. The hall is at 162 George Street, East Maitland.
GUIDED TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
Immerse yourself in the history of Maitland Gaol on Saturday morning from 11am on the 90-minute family friendly 150 Years Under Lock and Key Guided Tour, discovering stories of all sorts of heroes and villains. Get tickets ($24 to $30) at maitlandgaol.com.au.
In the news:
ANZAC EXHIBITION
MORPETH MUSEUM
Visit Morpeth Museum's new exhibition Anzacs - Animals in WWI this weekend. The museum is open from 11am to 2pm on Swan Street. It tells the story of those at war not so often seen - the 16 million animals who were deployed to carry infantry, transport supplies, deliver messages or deliver comfort to troops in World War I. Entry is $2 for adults, free for children.
ARTISAN MARKETS
MORTELS
The Sunday Muster artisan market is a roundup of creative people; artists, crafts persons, and designers, in a boutique artisan market held on the grounds of Mortels Sheepskin Factory in Thornton. It's on this Sunday morning from 9am to 2pm.
FREE ART
MRAG
Head to Maitland Regional Art Gallery on Sunday from 11.45am to sample activities, designed for kids of all ages. Each free activity takes around half an hour to complete and is staffed by tutors who can help encourage young minds to get stuck into the hands on activities. Book at mrag.org.au.
CONTACT US
SHARE YOUR NEWS
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community. Email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.