Head to the East Maitland Country Women's Association (CWA) Hall on Saturday, June 24 from 8am to 1pm to bag some bargains at the Upcycle Day Market. There will be clothes, shoes, hats, bags and jewellery for all ages, plus bric a brac and a raffle (tickets $1). Come hungry, and come early because the CWA's famous freshly baked scones with jam and cream will fly out the door. The hall is at 162 George Street, East Maitland.