It's not just about showing what he's capable of on the State of Origin stage. It's about showing the people that have stuck by him, including NSW coach Brad Fittler. It's also about showing himself.
Hudson Young wants to make a mark when he plays in his second Origin game on Wednesday night as the Blues fight to keep the series alive.
Fittler kept faith in the Canberra Raiders back-rower by picking him in the starting team again for the clash against Queensland at Lang Park.
The 25-year-old from Branxton only played 31 minutes of the opener - his Origin debut - but will be hoping for much more game time and the chance to show exactly what he was capable of at this level.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said Young was "born to play Origin", while also saying the star second-rower played his best football under fatigue at the back end of the game.
Young was excited at the opportunity to prove Stuart right - and produce the football that got him selected in the first place.
He's emerged as one of the most exciting backrowers in the game with the ability to produce match-winning moments.
"One hundred per cent [I want to show everyone what I'm capable of]. And it's about showing myself and the people who stick by me," Young said.
"I'm really happy 'Freddy' [Fittler] stuck by me as well.
"But at the end of the day it's a game of footy and I'm going to back the way I play my footy - that's what got me here in the first place." There was talk Young might miss out on Origin II - given his lack of game time in the opener - with Penrith second-rower Liam Martin expected to come in.
But Fittler has stood by him, with Martin still undergoing concussion protocols through until Tuesday - the captain's run's the earliest he'll be able to participate in contact training.
Young was never concerned he'd miss out - that's just part and parcel of being a footballer.
"I don't think I was worried mate. Obviously you grow up with highs and lows in footy and it was just another one of those things," he said. "Obviously there's going to be chat out there when you don't win and I probably didn't play my best game, but that's a part of footy and they're the highs and lows we must ride." Young was expecting a hostile reception from a packed Lang Park.
Aside from his Origin debut at the neutral Adelaide Oval, the closest he's come to what awaits was the 2020 preliminary final against the Melbourne Storm at Suncorp Stadium - which had a crowd of 37,000. That will ramp up to more than 50,000 Maroons fans on Wednesday.
"Obviously it's going to be a hostile environment, but it's something you pride yourself on as a kid growing up is to play in these games and to challenge yourself," Young said.
"It will be no different for me come Wednesday. It's obviously going to be loud mate, but once you're out there - I've played in prelims and stuff like that - so having that crowd, you probably just block it out and get on with the job."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
