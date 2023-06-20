Police investigating break-ins at Thornton, Rutherford and Edgeworth think they could be linked.
Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the break-ins and have appealed to the public for information.
The Thornton break-in took place about 2.30am on June 5 at a supermarket at the intersection of Taylor Avenue and Thomas Coke Drive. A box was stolen.
Another break-in, this time at a fast-food restaurant inside the Rutherford Mall, happened about 1am on June 13. The thief leave with cash.
A cash box was stolen from an Edgeworth supermarket about 11.55pm on June 14. The supermarket was located at the intersection of Main Road and Callan Street.
Port Stephens-Hunter police say the man in the CCTV images might be able to assist with the investigation.
The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, wearing a white face mask, black and white hooded jumper with writing down both sides, gloves, grey shorts and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Raymond Terrace Police Station on 4983 7599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
