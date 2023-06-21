An injury ravaged Kurri Kurri will be without Jack Tamburrini and Tama Whareaorere after both were suspended following a fiery loss to Central Newcastle on Saturday.
Tamburrini will miss three weeks after the Bulldogs backrower was unsuccessful in getting a grade-two high tackle charge downgraded at the judiciary.
Tamburrini was sent to the sin-bin on Saturday afternoon at Kurri Kurri Sportsground after officials ruled he hit Butcher Boys fullback Cameron Anderson in a high tackle.
The Central captain was in the act of scoring and the visitors were awarded a penalty try.
Whareaorere will miss a week for contrary conduct while halfback Ben McIntyre and winger Sam Hunt will be available for the match against Souths, both received a warning for their part in a melee.
McIntyre was sent-off in the aftermath while Hunt and Central's Gregory Morris-Davis were sin-binned. Morris-Davis will miss two matches for the Butcher Boys following his early guilty plea at the judiciary.
The suspensions add to a growing list of injuries for Kurri, coach Danny Linnane said centre Lachlan Hill is likely out for the remainder of the season after injuring his shoulder against Central.
Winger Brodie Linnane also re-injured his shoulder in reserve grade and is unlikely to return in 2023.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.