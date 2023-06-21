The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kurri's Jack Tamburrini suspended for three matches following fiery Central clash

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated June 21 2023 - 10:35am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bulldogs Jack Tamburrini in action against The Entrance last season. The Kurri backrower failed to have his charge downgraded and will miss three weeks. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
The Bulldogs Jack Tamburrini in action against The Entrance last season. The Kurri backrower failed to have his charge downgraded and will miss three weeks. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

An injury ravaged Kurri Kurri will be without Jack Tamburrini and Tama Whareaorere after both were suspended following a fiery loss to Central Newcastle on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.