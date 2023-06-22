The 1983 premiership-winning Maitland Pickers sit high on the list of champion country rugby league sides.
In an era of 80-minute front rowers and the magic sponge, the Robert Finch led side defeated Cessnock 20-12 at Newcastle's International Sports Centre.
Players from that famous team will gather for a 40-year reunion on Saturday as the Pickers host the Goannas at Maitland No 1 Sportsground.
After returning from seven seasons with St George, including two premierships, Finch captain-coached Maitland to its first Newcastle Rugby League premiership in 10 years.
His younger brother Mick was the halfback and remembers the tightness of the group that year.
"It was a really tight team, there were quite a few juniors in the side and there were a few outsiders that came in and they did bolster the team a little bit that year," he said.
"We were always probably favourites to win the comp and I've chatted with players we've played against since and they reckon the 83' side was the best Newcastle side they've seen."
A key ingredient was front rower Milton Burrows from Morpeth.
"I stayed there from 79' and the last year was 89' and my time at Maitland was sensational, I really loved it, I made a lot of friends," he said.
Burrows said teammate Phil Amidy was the toughest player he played with or against.
Maitland were the minor premiers in 83' and played Wests in the major semi-final. The Rosellas had won the previous three premierships.
"Chris Guider got sent off in the semi-final which left us one man short, so did Wests, they had a gentleman sent-off too," Finch said.
"The club had to fight tooth and nail to get Chrissy off the charge so he could play in the grand final and he was an intricate part in our side."
Maitland led the Goannas 16-6 for much of the match, second-rower Michael Byrne scored two tries for the Pickers.
"Neil Pringle was their coach (Cessnock) and he was a good player, he was still a good player," Finch said.
"And they had some really good players in their side, but they were always renowned for having big buggers in their side."
Fresh in the memory was the 1977 grand-final loss to Cessnock, when Finch sat on the bench.
He said breaking into the side was no easier under his brother.
"It was good and hard at times...he coached in 82', 83' and I played as many reserve-grade as first-grade games that year and young David Trewhella came into the side and he was playing halfback," Finch said.
"It was hard breaking into the first-grade side so it does stretch the family heartstrings a bit, but that's life, that's rugby league."
Now, Finch said the club couldn't be in a better position.
"The committee has done a great job, getting Matt Lantry here, he's an exceptional coach, he's got the boys going," he said.
"They should be pretty proud of themselves for the way they've got it, and it's got the interest of the town back into the game too, there's been a couple of really good crowds, hopefully Saturday's going to be one of those days."
It will be one versus two when the Pickers host the Goannas on Saturday.
Maitland are coming off a 52-10 thrashing of the Northern Hawks at Tomaree Sportsground on Sunday.
Chad O'Donnell and Matt Soper-Lawler scored doubles as the Pickers ran in nine tries to two.
Brock Lamb scored 20 points on his own, successfully converting eight of nine shots on goal after missing the first and scoring a try.
"I think it can be a challenge when you are supposed to win the game as favourites. You can easily go through the motions, but I thought we showed the Hawks a fair amount of respect and played some really good footy," coach Matt Lantry said.
Cessnock are coming off the bye and have shown a dip in form in recent weeks, losing to Wyong and Souths before a 26-all draw with Central Newcastle.
The ladder-leading Pickers only loss of the season came in round six against the Goannas at Cessnock Sportsground.
Players will wear a special commemorative jersey for the match, which will be auctioned-off after the game.
First-grade kick-off is at 3pm.
