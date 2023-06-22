All Saints College, Maitland reasserted their reputation as one of the Hunter's premier rugby league schools with their under 13, 14 and 15s teams all winning at the All Schools Grand Finals Day at McDonalds Jones Stadium on Tuesday, June 20.
The incredible effort followed the All Saints senior team's 38-12 smashing of Hunter Sports High at the Maitland Sportsground the week before.
On Tuesday, the under-13s were victorious in the Michael Hagan Cup against St Mary's Gateshead winning 16-8.
Stand out players in this game were Zavier Atkinson, Charlie Lovegrove, Kaden Mahoney, Rory Kelly and Ethan Browning-Morris.
The under-13 player of the match was award to Harrison Gane and players' player went to Bam Shoesmith.
The under-14s defeated Warners Bay High School 18-10 to take out the Danny Buderus Cup.
The player of the match was Riley Rostron and players' player went to Hayden Searl. Other stand out players were Benji Thompson, Riley Barnes, Kohen Hill, Cooper Field and Chayce Smith.
The under-15s claimed the Marc Glanville Cup defeating Rutherford High School 38-16 in the final..
Chase Bulter was named player of the match and players player went to Charlie Jones.Stand, Noah Hawke, Ashley Clarke, Jed Dorn, Lachlan Brown and Cody Field had strong performances.
All three teams will teams will now compete in Coffs Harbour next term against the other schools who won their Northern NSW region grand final. The under-13 and 15s play on July, 19 and the under-14s on July 20.
All Saints senior team are still in the hunt for Peter Mulholland Cup quarter finals after their seven try to two win against Hunter Sports High.
All four Northern Pool teams play at Maitland Sportsground on July 26. After losing to Central Coast Sports College 20-16 in round one, All Saints must beat Farrer High School and rely on HSH beating CCSC to progress.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.