The Maitland Mercury
Home/Sport/Junior Sport

All Saints teams all win at All Schools Grand Finals Day at McDonalds Jones Stadium

Updated June 22 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Pickers junior Caden Gothard scores in the corner for All Saints College, Maitland against Hunter Sports High. Picture by Smart Artist.
Maitland Pickers junior Caden Gothard scores in the corner for All Saints College, Maitland against Hunter Sports High. Picture by Smart Artist.

All Saints College, Maitland reasserted their reputation as one of the Hunter's premier rugby league schools with their under 13, 14 and 15s teams all winning at the All Schools Grand Finals Day at McDonalds Jones Stadium on Tuesday, June 20.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Junior Sport
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.