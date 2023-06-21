INVESTIGATORS looking at three break and enters in the Hunter have released CCTV footage of a man they believe can assist with inquiries.
The spate allegedly began about 2.30am on June 5 when a man broke into a supermarket at Thornton, stealing a cash box.
At 1am on June 13 a man broke into a Rutherford fast-food restaurant and stole cash, while police suspect a third incident - a break-in at an Edgeworth supermarket minutes before midnight and stole a cash box on June 14 - may also be linked.
Port Stephens-Hunter police said on Tuesday they are investigating the circumstances surrounding each incident, and their initial inquiries had led them to suspect connections between the crimes.
"As inquiries continue, detectives have released images of a man who may be able assist with the investigation," NSW Police said in a statement.
"The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, wearing a white face mask, black and white hooded jumper with writing down both sides, gloves, grey shorts and white sneakers."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Raymond Terrace Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
